Dashcam Video Released Of OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield's Arrest - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Dashcam Video Released Of OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield's Arrest

Posted: Updated:
Still frame from the dashcam video of Mayfield being tackled. Still frame from the dashcam video of Mayfield being tackled.
Image of Mayfield being arrested. Image of Mayfield being arrested.
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -

Fayetteville Police released video of the arrest of University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield last month.

Prosecutors released video Friday afternoon from two separate dashcams, after meeting with Mayfield's attorney.

Fayetteville Police arrested Baker Mayfield early on the morning of February 25th, 2017.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department’s arrest report, Mayfield was picked up for public intoxication and cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor fleeing the scene and misdemeanor resisting arrest. 

2/25/2017 Related Story: OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield Arrested For Public Intoxication

One dashcam video shows him sobbing as he's being arrested. The other dashcam video shows officers telling Mayfield to stop yelling profanity at a woman, then tackling him against a concrete retaining wall as he tries to run away.

"Hey, dude, if you don't keep your mouth down you're going to jail right now! OK?  If I hear you cuss one more time, yell at her." 

Another officer says he's tired of hearing what Mayfield is saying, when Mayfield turns, walks a few steps then breaks into a run. Three officers then tackle him.

After he hits the ground, Mayfield can be hear shouting, "I'm done, I'm done!" The officers can be seen struggling with him and commanding him to put his hands behind his back. 

As the officers put handcuffs on him, Mayfield says, "I didn't do anything." An officer responds with, "No, you're just a dumb--- who tried to run."

Mayfield apologized for his behavior in a tweet a few days after his arrest.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.