Dashcam Video Released Of OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield's Arrest

Still frame from the dashcam video of Mayfield being tackled.

Fayetteville Police released video of the arrest of University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield last month.

Prosecutors released video Friday afternoon from two separate dashcams, after meeting with Mayfield's attorney.

Fayetteville Police arrested Baker Mayfield early on the morning of February 25th, 2017.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department’s arrest report, Mayfield was picked up for public intoxication and cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor fleeing the scene and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

One dashcam video shows him sobbing as he's being arrested. The other dashcam video shows officers telling Mayfield to stop yelling profanity at a woman, then tackling him against a concrete retaining wall as he tries to run away.

"Hey, dude, if you don't keep your mouth down you're going to jail right now! OK? If I hear you cuss one more time, yell at her."

Another officer says he's tired of hearing what Mayfield is saying, when Mayfield turns, walks a few steps then breaks into a run. Three officers then tackle him.

After he hits the ground, Mayfield can be hear shouting, "I'm done, I'm done!" The officers can be seen struggling with him and commanding him to put his hands behind his back.

As the officers put handcuffs on him, Mayfield says, "I didn't do anything." An officer responds with, "No, you're just a dumb--- who tried to run."

Mayfield apologized for his behavior in a tweet a few days after his arrest.