Three Teens Arrested In Drive-By Shooting In Broken Arrow

Booking photos (l to r) of Blake Hagin, Gordan McAuliff and Sevey Price.

Broken Arrow Police arrested three teenagers in connection with a drive-by shooting early Friday morning.

Officers said shots were fired from a car at a home near the intersection of North Cypress Avenue and West Madison Street at about 4:45 a.m. on March 10, 2017.

On Friday afternoon police said they'd made three arrests (the order in which they're pictured in this story):

-Blake Hagin, 19

-Gordan McAuliff, 18

-Sevey Price, 18

They say they arrested the three on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they found nearly 20 shell casings at the scene.