Poor Target Practice Ends With Arrow Through Sand Springs School Window

Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter said the person was shooting up at a bag he'd hung up and stuffed it with plastic sacks.

School was out when the arrow slammed into the double-paned glass, but parent-teacher conferences were going on inside.

A surprise came during parent-teacher conferences in Sand Springs Thursday night when an arrow broke through a classroom window.

On the other side of the window at Garfield elementary is a third-grade classroom.

Police said the man who shot the arrow was target practicing across the street.

Carter said the man missed and the arrow went straight toward the elementary school.

The chief said it was a mistake but could have had a much different outcome had school been in session or children had been playing outside.

“Could have been somebody was injured,” he said. “Anytime you have a projectile, and some people need to understand that whether it be a BB gun or a pellet gun or an archery set, something that people generally don't take to be lethal, you can certainly at least cause injury, and there have been cases where those have been lethal to people.”

Carter said the man ran off and tried to hide the bow.

When police found him, they said the suspect admitted to shooting the arrow.

Police said officers arrested him for outstanding drug and traffic-related warrants.

The Sand Springs superintendent said the man agreed to repay the school to replace the window. He says it should serve as a reminder to be aware of your surroundings when target practicing.