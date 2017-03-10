Rogers County Family Searching For Person Who Shot Bulldog In Face

Steve Nicholas bought Luther at 8 months old and they've been together ever since.

Nicholas said someone shot Luther in the mouth at point blank range. Thankfully, he survived.

The family is trying to help Luther recover and find whoever hurt him.

A Wagoner County man wants help finding whoever shot his 3-year-old bulldog in the face.

Steve Nicholas said he was out to dinner with his fiancé Monday night when his phone rang. The call turned what should have been a fun-filled night into a nightmare.

The Rogers Drug Pharmacy owner bought Luther, at eight months old, and they’ve been together ever since.

"I probably have more pictures of this dog on here than I do any of my family members," Nicholas said. "Luther is, he's just the man. He is just the man, he has never met a stranger…when I first got him, he went everywhere, every day with me - he came to work with me every day, everywhere I went."

But this weekend, Nicolas and his fiancé had to leave Luther at home with family. Nicholas said he was out to dinner when his stepson called, distraught.

"I said, 'Is it Luther, is something wrong with Luther?' And he said, 'Yes, he's been shot,' and I'm like, 'How do you know,' and he's like 'there is just blood everywhere,’” he said.

Nicholas said someone shot Luther in the mouth at point blank range. Thankfully, he survived.

"They were gonna have to run pins through the outside of his jaw...and then on the outside put some kind of a little bumper guard...hopefully to create a new jaw bone," he said.

Now, the family is trying to help Luther recover and find whoever hurt him.

"Just because a dog is on your property doesn't mean you have the right to shoot it," Nicholas said. "I just really wish, that someone could've made a phone call, maybe someone could've come down to the house and said something and not have put this bullet in my dog's face."

Nicholas said he is hoping that Luther makes a full recovery, but the road will be long.

If you have any information about the case, please contact the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.