Rogers County Family Searching For Person Who Shot Bulldog In Fa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Rogers County Family Searching For Person Who Shot Bulldog In Face

Posted: Updated:
The family is trying to help Luther recover and find whoever hurt him. The family is trying to help Luther recover and find whoever hurt him.
Nicholas said someone shot Luther in the mouth at point blank range. Thankfully, he survived. Nicholas said someone shot Luther in the mouth at point blank range. Thankfully, he survived.
Steve Nicholas bought Luther at 8 months old and they've been together ever since. Steve Nicholas bought Luther at 8 months old and they've been together ever since.
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Wagoner County man wants help finding whoever shot his 3-year-old bulldog in the face.

Steve Nicholas said he was out to dinner with his fiancé Monday night when his phone rang. The call turned what should have been a fun-filled night into a nightmare.

The Rogers Drug Pharmacy owner bought Luther, at eight months old, and they’ve been together ever since.

"I probably have more pictures of this dog on here than I do any of my family members," Nicholas said. "Luther is, he's just the man. He is just the man, he has never met a stranger…when I first got him, he went everywhere, every day with me - he came to work with me every day, everywhere I went."

But this weekend, Nicolas and his fiancé had to leave Luther at home with family. Nicholas said he was out to dinner when his stepson called, distraught.

"I said, 'Is it Luther, is something wrong with Luther?' And he said, 'Yes, he's been shot,' and I'm like, 'How do you know,' and he's like 'there is just blood everywhere,’” he said.

Nicholas said someone shot Luther in the mouth at point blank range. Thankfully, he survived. 

"They were gonna have to run pins through the outside of his jaw...and then on the outside put some kind of a little bumper guard...hopefully to create a new jaw bone," he said.

Now, the family is trying to help Luther recover and find whoever hurt him.

"Just because a dog is on your property doesn't mean you have the right to shoot it," Nicholas said. "I just really wish, that someone could've made a phone call, maybe someone could've come down to the house and said something and not have put this bullet in my dog's face."

Nicholas said he is hoping that Luther makes a full recovery, but the road will be long.

If you have any information about the case, please contact the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.