City Finalizes Report Offering Suggestion To Improve Police, Citizen Relations

The City of Tulsa finalized a report from the Commission on Community Policing Friday, offering dozens of suggestions the department wants to use to improve relations with citizens.

The Commission reviewed Tulsa Police practices and policies to find areas of concern and solutions, in line with a Presidential Task Force on 21st Century Policing, which laid out general areas local groups should address.

Some examples the local commission suggested are having TPD do more to tell the story of how the department has changed from the days of the 1921 riot, deploy technology to prevent manipulation of evidence in violation of policy and using “least harm” resolutions, such as diversion programs or warnings and citations, instead of arrests for minor infractions.

The Tulsa Commission started meeting after a new administration took office at City Hall, and after several high profile situations with Tulsa law enforcement focused new attention on police and community relations.

The report is divided into six sections: Building Trust and Legitimacy; Policy and Oversight; Technology and Social Media; Community Policing and Crime Reduction; Training and Education; and Officer Wellness and Safety.

