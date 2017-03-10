Jury Finds BA Woman Guilty Of Murder In Husband's Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jury Finds BA Woman Guilty Of Murder In Husband's Death

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa County jury returned a guilty verdict for a Broken Arrow woman accused of killing her ex-husband.

Prosecutors said Judith Nix killed her husband Ken Nix, then staged it to make it look like a suicide.

Friday, closing arguments lasted almost three hours; the jury deliberated for less than two and found Judith Nix guilty of murdering her ex-husband.

The 70-year-old woman walked out of the Tulsa County Courthouse in handcuffs, on her way to jail, without answering any questions.

The defense showed pictures and texts they claimed demonstrated Ken Nix's abusive tendencies, and that Judith Nix was, at times, scared of him.

They claimed that during an argument in a bedroom on March 21st, 2016, Ken lunged for a gun.

The defense said, fearing for her life, Judith grabbed the gun and shot Ken twice in the head in self-defense.

Defense attorney Paul DeMuro said, "I got to tell you I am extremely disappointed if that's what it takes to get a murder conviction in the state of Oklahoma. That's all I'll say."

The prosecution said Ken was lying in bed when he was shot, and that, afterward, Judith called her daughters, who came over and at least one helped Judith "stage" the crime scene to look like a suicide.

While the prosecution offered no motive, they kept pointing to the number of times she lied to investigators about what happened - first telling a 911 dispatcher she thought someone shot him, then telling investigators she thought it was suicide before finally saying she was the one that pulled the trigger.

"This jury clearly spent their entire time focusing on the evidence and really giving the defendant a fair hearing. They considered all of the past evidence to really wrap their minds around what the forensics showed and the testimony showed," said prosecutor Benjamin Fu.

Ken’s son, Kevin, said, "It was a shock to me but justice was served today, and that's all I have to really say."

A sentencing date has been set for April 5th at 9:30 a.m.

The jury recommended she be sentenced to life in prison.

