Single Tulsa Mother Stays Strong After Burglars Take Valuables

A single mom of two said she came home to find burglars had stolen all of her family's valuables.

One of the first things Melissa Matias noticed when she got home from work was a shattered window. Someone used a brick to get inside her home.

Despite a series of hardships, Matias said she won't let this get her down.

Melissa started the day getting her kids ready for school, then, she went to school herself; Matias is a month away from getting her cosmetology license.

After class, she went to her job at a local salon, that's how she's putting herself through school and providing for her kids.

Late Thursday night, she came home to this a ransacked home.

"Honestly, I broke down,” Matias said. “I was trying to be tough, but I couldn't. I worked really hard to put a lot of this stuff in here. I'm a single mom, I go to school, so it's not easy to come by."

Someone stole the TV, hundreds of dollars in cash, the kids' iPads and their birth certificates and Social Security cards.

But Matias is calm, strong, because it's not the first time she's been down and out.

"I've been through a lot in life. When I was younger, I got adopted. I've been in and out from foster care, like, I've been through a lot. When I was younger I got raped and ended up with my daughter. I've been homeless before. So it's really like I've hit rock bottom before. Many times," she said.

Matias may have to drop out of school and get a second job to help pay for repairs, but, she said she has faith and that God will take care of her family.

"I have to keep living, I have to keep working. I have to keep providing for my kids," she said.

Matias' sister helped her set up a Go Fund Me page if you’d like to donate.