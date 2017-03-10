Single Tulsa Mother Stays Strong After Burglars Take Valuables - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Single Tulsa Mother Stays Strong After Burglars Take Valuables

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
One of the first things Melissa Matias noticed when she got home from work was a shattered window. One of the first things Melissa Matias noticed when she got home from work was a shattered window.
Late Thursday night, she came home to this a ransacked home. Late Thursday night, she came home to this a ransacked home.
Melissa started the day getting her kids ready for school, then, she went to school herself. Melissa started the day getting her kids ready for school, then, she went to school herself.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A single mom of two said she came home to find burglars had stolen all of her family's valuables.

One of the first things Melissa Matias noticed when she got home from work was a shattered window. Someone used a brick to get inside her home.

Despite a series of hardships, Matias said she won't let this get her down.

Melissa started the day getting her kids ready for school, then, she went to school herself; Matias is a month away from getting her cosmetology license.

After class, she went to her job at a local salon, that's how she's putting herself through school and providing for her kids.

Late Thursday night, she came home to this a ransacked home.

"Honestly, I broke down,” Matias said. “I was trying to be tough, but I couldn't. I worked really hard to put a lot of this stuff in here. I'm a single mom, I go to school, so it's not easy to come by."

Someone stole the TV, hundreds of dollars in cash, the kids' iPads and their birth certificates and Social Security cards.

But Matias is calm, strong, because it's not the first time she's been down and out.

"I've been through a lot in life. When I was younger, I got adopted. I've been in and out from foster care, like, I've been through a lot. When I was younger I got raped and ended up with my daughter. I've been homeless before. So it's really like I've hit rock bottom before. Many times," she said.

Matias may have to drop out of school and get a second job to help pay for repairs, but, she said she has faith and that God will take care of her family.

"I have to keep living, I have to keep working. I have to keep providing for my kids," she said.

Matias' sister helped her set up a Go Fund Me page if you’d like to donate.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.