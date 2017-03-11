Police Arrest Driver On DUI Complaint After Tulsa Crash

Police arrested a driver on a DUI complaint after they say he crashed his car near a Tulsa highway intersection early Saturday.

Officers said the crash happened near 51st and Yale under the Interstate-44 overpass.

Police say the driver appeared to be trying to get onto I-44 when the car jumped a curb and damaged a front wheel. The car had to be towed from the scene due to that damage.

Officers booked the driver into the Tulsa County jail.