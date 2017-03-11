Tulsa Man Found Guilty In 2009 Murder

A Tulsa County jury recommends life with the possibility of parole on Friday after finding a 25-year-old man guilty of killing a man in 2009.

Pedro Gaeta was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Alvaro Deleon, then going on the run for more than five years.

Prosecutors said Gaeta killed Deleon after the two got into a fight inside a Tulsa home.

Gaeta fled the state and was on the run until February 2015 when the U.S. Marshals picked him up in San Diego, California.

2/19/2015 Related Story: Police Make Arrest In 2009 Tulsa Homicide