March To Tulsa City Hall Held After Vandalism At Equality Center

A group of Tulsans marched from the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center to City Hall Friday afternoon less than a week after someone vandalized the center.

Earlier in the week, police say someone damaged the doors and windows of the center in the 600 block of East 4th Street with gunfire.

"I'm here to say this is unacceptable and that we are watching and we are wanting answers and policies to protect and prevent these kinda things from happening," said Shay White.

Protestors says right now there are no hate crime protections for members of the LGBTQ community in the state of Oklahoma.