Cold, Rainy And Maybe Some Snow In Eastern Oklahoma

Grab the umbrellas and the jackets! We’re in for a cold and wet Saturday across Green Country. Some areas in far eastern Oklahoma may see snow in the afternoon.

WARN Interactive Radar

Off-and-on light to moderate showers and a few embedded rumbles of thunder will continue for the rest of the morning hours, especially for areas north of I-40 in northeast Oklahoma. Rain will eventually become a bit more widespread and start to shift a little further south towards our counties south of I-40 in southeast Oklahoma later this afternoon and into this evening.

Weather Alerts

Temperatures will be going nowhere fast today! We’ll hold steady in the low 40's across northeast Oklahoma to around 50 in southeast Oklahoma, with temperatures gradually dropping during the mid to late afternoon hours. With a brisk east-northeast wind blowing, wind chill values could dip into the upper 20s at times across northeast Oklahoma.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

And believe it or not, it’s not out of the question for a few folks to see some snowflakes flying before the day is over! As colder air rushes in, some flakes of snow could mix in with the rain by late afternoon and the evening across areas east and northeast of Tulsa, particularly into northwestern Arkansas. Now before you snow-lovers get too excited, no significant accumulation is expected. But, don’t be surprised if you see some snowflakes briefly fly later this evening!

Chillier weather will continue to settle for the rest of the weekend, with a frost or freeze expected across northeast Oklahoma by early Sunday morning. Sunday will be a calmer day but we’ll only muster low 50's for highs as below normal temperatures continue.

Temperatures that are more winter-like will continue into the first part of next week, of course just in time for spring break here in Oklahoma! We’ll likely only see upper 40's to low 50's for highs through Wednesday before warmer conditions return by the end of next week.