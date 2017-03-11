Bridge Demolition Work Narrows Lanes On I-44 In Tulsa

Rain isn't stopping workers from removing part of a Tulsa bridge deck over Interstate-44 in east Tulsa on Saturday.

The demolition work on 145th East Avenue is part of an ongoing bridge replacement and widening project on the interstate highway.

East and westbound I-44 will be shifted and narrowed to one open lane in each direction all weekend long due to the work.

HAPPENING NOW: ODOT crews are working on the 145th E Ave. bridge removal over I-44. pic.twitter.com/1H4jJEopfK — Amy Slanchik (@amyslanchik) March 11, 2017

In addition, drivers headed west need to be aware the shoulder will be closed.

News On 6 Live Traffic Map

All lanes of north and south 145th East Avenue are closed until the early fall of 2017.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says drivers should plan extra time if you use I-44 at 145th East Avenue.