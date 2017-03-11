Bridge Demolition Work Narrows Lanes On I-44 In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bridge Demolition Work Narrows Lanes On I-44 In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Rain isn't stopping workers from removing part of a Tulsa bridge deck over Interstate-44 in east Tulsa on Saturday.   

The demolition work on 145th East Avenue is part of an ongoing bridge replacement and widening project on the interstate highway.

East and westbound I-44 will be shifted and narrowed to one open lane in each direction all weekend long due to the work.

In addition, drivers headed west need to be aware the shoulder will be closed. 

News On 6 Live Traffic Map

All lanes of north and south 145th East Avenue are closed until the early fall of 2017.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says drivers should plan extra time if you use I-44 at 145th East Avenue.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.