Police: Stolen Car Damages Vehicles At Tulsa Deputy's Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police: Stolen Car Damages Vehicles At Tulsa Deputy's Home

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police chased down and arrested four juveniles after they lost control of a stolen car and crashed into an SUV parked at a Tulsa County deputy's home Saturday morning.  

Officers said the crash happened in the 12200 block of East 38th Street just before 9 a.m.

The impact pushed an SUV into the home's garage where another vehicle was parked.  Officers said that vehicle was also damaged. 

The four juveniles in the car got out and ran off.  Police caught up with them several blocks away.

A check determined the car had been recently stolen from north Tulsa.  Police said an officer was en route to take a report on the theft when the crash occurred.

Police say no one in the home was injured.

