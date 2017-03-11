Collinsville Ranchers Help NW Oklahoma Ranchers Devastated By Wildfires

A group of ranchers from the Collinsville area gathered donations for ranchers devastated by wildfires in northwest Oklahoma this week and made their delivery Friday.

Tony Ostrander told the News On 6, they gathered 155 round bales, 4,000 pounds of feed and a pallet of water for firefighters and hauled it all to Woodward.

Oklahoma Forestry Services estimates 1.4 million acres were burnt throughout the four states of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Colorado this week.

On Friday, Oklahoma Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford surveyed the damage in northwest Oklahoma and talked to ranchers impacted by wildfires.

3/10/2017 Related Story: Senators Lankford, Inhofe Tour Wildfire Damage In NW OK

Drew Daily is an incident commander for Oklahoma Forestry Services. He said just in the northwest Oklahoma, four wildfires this week were the size of Rhode Island and New York City combined.

Firefighters all the way from Montana to Florida helped out northwest Oklahoma firefighters.

Click here for instructions on how to donate or deliver hay.