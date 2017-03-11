Bridge Demolition Delays Traffic On I-44 In Tulsa

While sparks fly from the 145th East Avenue bridge, things aren't so exciting on the ground.

Drivers wait their turn to get through the construction, and on their way.

"As long as you don't lose your patience, you're okay,” said driver John Irvin.

John and Martha Irvin are driving from Yukon to Cincinnati, Ohio.

"We like to travel,” said John. “We do a lot of it."

They made their way through the construction area, inching past what's left of the bridge.

“Everybody out there is doing real well, taking their turns whenever we're merging,” John stated.

Part of I-44 is currently down to one lane in each direction. It'll be back to normal on Monday, but the work is far from over.

"There will be some subsequent weekends where we will continue removing sections of the bridge,” explained Kenna Mitchell of ODOT. “It's not over just yet, but certainly, keep in mind that for future weekends that will happen."

As for John and Martha, they won't be running into the construction again, because they don't plan to return home on the same path.

"Whenever we travel we usually try to make a circle and see something different every day," said John.

The lanes on the bridge are expected to be closed until this fall.