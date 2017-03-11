High School Hoops: State Championship Saturday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

High School Hoops: State Championship Saturday

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Check out Saturday’s high school basketball championship games.

You can watch the 5A and 6A games on Tulsa’s CW or the News On 6 app. Also, tune in tonight at 10 for highlights. 

Boys

6A: Booker T. Washington 78 - 53

5A: Tulsa Memorial 73 - Claremore 46

4A: Kingfisher 45 - Fort Gibson 33

3A: Douglass 62 - Star Spencer 56

2A: Latta 48 -  Christian Heritage 36

Girls

6A: Choctaw 52 - Deer Creek 36

5A: Tulsa East Central 51 - Ardmore 44

4A: Harrah 54 - For Gibson 47

3A: Sequoyah Tahlequah 67 - Comanche 40

2A: Christian Heritage 43 - Dale 34

