High School Hoops: State Championship Saturday

Check out Saturday’s high school basketball championship games.

You can watch the 5A and 6A games on Tulsa’s CW or the News On 6 app. Also, tune in tonight at 10 for highlights.

Boys

6A : Booker T. Washington 78 - 53

Edmond North wins its first state title in school history....78-53 over Booker T. #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/rux0BFxOhv — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 12, 2017

5A : Tulsa Memorial 73 - Claremore 46

Highlights from @TMC_Basketball1 win over Claremore in the 5A state title game. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/D2BKfICE4p — Scott Pfeil (@scottpfeil) March 11, 2017

And there it is....73-46 Memorial over Claremore. Great run for @Zebra_Athletics. Chargers 1st title since 2014. pic.twitter.com/2SCj4Ba5B3 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 11, 2017

4A : Kingfisher 45 - Fort Gibson 33

One session down at the Big House, one to go. Three more State champions will be crowned tonight. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/W3aLKnyy8L — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) March 11, 2017

3A : Douglass 62 - Star Spencer 56

.@OKCPS had a pair of teams in the 3A boys' basketball state championship game today. Douglass topped Star-Spencer 62-56. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/Awv8Pqgb5V — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) March 11, 2017

2A : Latta 48 - Christian Heritage 36

After huge upsets in the quarters and semis, the @CHACrusaders 2A state tournament run finally ended today in the championship. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/FNavkyGnqv — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) March 11, 2017

Girls

6A : Choctaw 52 - Deer Creek 36

Choctaw wins their first state title since 1995, 52-36 the final. Ana Llanusa leads the way with 26 points. @News9Sport — Brian Mueller (@BMuellerNews9) March 11, 2017

5A : Tulsa East Central 51 - Ardmore 44

Highlights from East Central's 51-44 win over Ardmore in the 5A state title game. #okpreps @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/C2MThtaGch — Scott Pfeil (@scottpfeil) March 12, 2017

4A : Harrah 54 - For Gibson 47

Here's a look at the Harrah girls' basketball team winning the program's first state championship since 1998. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/SutJb4mclk — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) March 11, 2017

The Harrah Lady Panthers are the Class 4A State Champions. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/wS06FlVsvm — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) March 11, 2017

3A : Sequoyah Tahlequah 67 - Comanche 40