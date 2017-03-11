Local Group 'Socially Awkward' Uses Social Media To Protest

Cassie Reno is the person behind the Facebook group: Socially Awkward for Social Justice.

Organizers of the group say being in crowds or rallies makes certain people anxious. The group gives a political voice away from the crowds and noise.

Reno is on the autism spectrum, and although she's been wanting to participate in the marches and rally's that have been happening around town, her form of autism makes it hard for her physically do it.

With her bearded dragon Tyrion on her, she's able to cope.

"It's been hard for her to get into groups of people,” said Cassie’s mother, Tereasa Reno. “It's hard for loud noises that go with rally and everything, but she's always been really passionate in her heart.”

Teresa says her daughter isn't alone in that.

Many people who have social anxiety or autism find it hard to be close to people they don't know or deal with loud environments.

"It made me think, ‘Well, what about all of these people who don't have as easy of a time I do?’ I thought [to] put on something like this where they don't have to go to rallies,” Cassie explained.

So, Cassie organized this social justice rally.

Representatives from the LGBT community, immigrant community and more shared information about issues impacting Tulsa and the county.

The group provides a way to help people with social anxiety and autism get involved and make a difference.

It was streamed live on Facebook.

"It's easier to type a question than to get up in front of someone and say it,” said Tereasa.

The group is seeking a representative to start going to city council meetings, so people who are anxious or too afraid can text questions. The representative will give the group a more direct line of communication with council members.