Tulsa Police: One Woman Shoots Another In The Arm

Tulsa Police are investigating after they say one woman shot another in the arm in a possible attempted robbery. Police were called to the Walgreens at 71st and Lewis around 6:30 a.m.Sunday, March 12, 2017.

The wounded woman is expected to survive.

Police are looking for another woman seen leaving the store parking lot in a tan or gold four-door GMC Envoy or Trailblazer SUV.

The woman who was shot had just left the store and gotten in the driver's side of her vehicle, according to Sergeant Kurt Dodd, TPD. A van containing four people pulled up alongside her.

A woman passenger who stuck a gun out of the van and said something to the victim before shooting her, Dodd said.

The victim didn't understand what the woman said to her, News On 6 was told, but police suspect an attempted robbery or hijacking. They said it doesn't appear the victim and suspect know each other.

The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with a red vest over it. She has long blond hair pulled into a ponytail. Dodd said the woman may be the same person involved in a crime at the Best Buy on 71st near Highway 169 Saturday night.

Tulsa Police said a woman matching the same description was seen shoplifting, and when loss prevention employees tried to stop her, she pulled out a black revolver.

Records show the woman pointed the gun at the sidewalk and fired once before getting into an SUV that matches the description above. Officers thought there was a possibility the revolver might be fake because it wasn't very loud and didn't leave a mark on the sidewalk.

If you know anything about the shooting or the suspect vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.