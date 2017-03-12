Tulsa Police: One Woman Shoots Another In The Arm - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police: One Woman Shoots Another In The Arm

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are investigating after they say one woman shot another in the arm in a possible attempted robbery. Police were called to the Walgreens at 71st and Lewis around 6:30 a.m.Sunday, March 12, 2017.

The wounded woman is expected to survive.

Police are looking for another woman seen leaving the store parking lot in a tan or gold four-door GMC Envoy or Trailblazer SUV.

The woman who was shot had just left the store and gotten in the driver's side of her vehicle, according to Sergeant Kurt Dodd, TPD. A van containing four people pulled up alongside her.

A woman passenger who stuck a gun out of the van and said something to the victim before shooting her, Dodd said.

The victim didn't understand what the woman said to her, News On 6 was told, but police suspect an attempted robbery or hijacking. They said it doesn't appear the victim and suspect know each other.

The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with a red vest over it. She has long blond hair pulled into a ponytail. Dodd said the woman may be the same person involved in a crime at the Best Buy on 71st near Highway 169 Saturday night.

Tulsa Police said a woman matching the same description was seen shoplifting, and when loss prevention employees tried to stop her, she pulled out a black revolver. 

Records show the woman pointed the gun at the sidewalk and fired once before getting into an SUV that matches the description above. Officers thought there was a possibility the revolver might be fake because it wasn't very loud and didn't leave a mark on the sidewalk.

If you know anything about the shooting or the suspect vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.