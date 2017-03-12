Winter Returns For Spring Break In Green Country

We’re settling into spring break across Green Country, but spring-like weather is hard to find with a chilly Sunday ahead!

You’ll want the big coat this morning, and you’ll likely still want a jacket for the afternoon hours with highs in the low 50s today. Thankfully, winds will be fairly light! We’ll get some periods of sunshine to help us warm up, especially in the first half of the day, but clouds will start to increase particularly in the latter half of the day as the next storm system approaches.

Those winds will increase this evening in response to our next quick-moving storm system. Some scattered light showers will move quickly across eastern Oklahoma overnight into very early Monday morning, but we’re unlikely to see any significant rain from this system with rain amounts under 0.25” for those who do see rain.

Breezy northwest winds return on Monday behind another cold front, keeping the chilly weather in place to start the week. We’ll have 40s in the morning Monday but temperatures won’t climb too quickly during the day with highs again only in the low 50s. With drier air returning and those gusty winds, fire danger does return to the elevated category Monday afternoon so be aware!

Winds relaxing by early Tuesday should lead to another frost or freeze for many spots across eastern Oklahoma. With clouds hanging around, the chilly weather won’t be going anywhere with another afternoon of low 50s expected. Are you noticing a trend with those afternoon temperatures?

A persistent upper level trough across the eastern United States will continue to shoot areas of clouds back into Green Country off-and-on for most of the week, and will also keep us cooler than normal for much of spring break. A few showers will be possible once again by Thursday into Friday as the next front approaches eastern Oklahoma.

Eventually, the chillier air will erode off to our east with a return to much warmer weather, but it may take until next weekend before we get that spring-like warmth to return to Green Country!