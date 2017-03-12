Police: Fight Over Phone Leads To Tulsa Stabbing - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Fight Over Phone Leads To Tulsa Stabbing

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Police investigate a stabbing at the Sandy Park Apartments.
Christopher Smith mug shot.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man is in jail after a missing SIM card from a phone led to a fight, according to police. Officers said it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12 at the Sandy Park Apartments, 6100 West 11th Street.

Records show Christopher Smith had left his phone at an apartment, got it back and discovered the SIM card was gone.

"The suspect went back to the apartment and began hitting the door with a concrete block," police said. A 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son came outside, and the men started to fight in the parking lot.

Smith pulled out a knife and cut the older man's face, according to police. Police said the victim's injuries weren't life threatening.  

Smith was booked on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon. The 37-year-old man is being held on a $60,000 bond.

