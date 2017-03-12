Pursuit Suspect Crashes Into Tulsa Truck - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Pursuit Suspect Crashes Into Tulsa Truck

TULSA, Oklahoma -

OHP says a man is in the hospital and will soon be on his way to jail after he led them on a chase down the Broken Arrow Expressway. Before he was arrested, they Jeremy M. Cupps slammed into a couple's  truck.

The chase ended around 31st and Lewis early Sunday morning, March 12, 2017.

Troopers say Cupps crashed into a truck, disabling his own vehicle. He got out of his car and jumped over a fence into someone's yard.

Troopers followed him and made the arrest. They say there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Cupps was admitted to the hospital where he is said to be stable with head and arm injuries.

An OHP trooper at the scene said he woke the couple to tell them their Nissan V8 Titan had been damaged by the suspect. The truck was legally parked, according to the investigating trooper.

