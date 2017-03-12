Sobriety Checkpoint Ends In Six DUI Arrests

Tulsa Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office teamed up for a sobriety checkpoint near Pine and Harvard as part of the statewide ENDUI campaign.

That checkpoint lasted from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

The numbers are preliminary, but officers say together - they checked 131 vehicles. They made six DUI arrests, one felony drug arrest, two felony warrant arrests, a misdemeanor drug arrest and wrote 97 tickets.