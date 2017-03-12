Northwest Tulsa Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition in what police call a teenage breakup dispute.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the middle of the street near Pine and North Gilcrease Museum Road, and the victims were sitting in the car when a man started shooting.

Police said the victims had some type of ongoing relationship dispute.

The specifics aren't clear but the suspect is likely the parent to someone involved.

When the shooting happened the victims were able to drive off and ultimately made it to OSU medical. Two victims were pronounced dead there.

Immediately after the shooting police say the suspect actually called 911 and said he did it.

"It's a nice neighborhood. It's probably quiet, but it doesn't look anything like you'd expect random gunshots to be fired," said TPD Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker. "This is an ongoing deal that probably could have been handled a lot better than this."

At this time it's not clear if the people in the car also had a gun.

Police haven't said if the suspect has been arrested.

Investigators are still working to get a better understanding of what started it all.