Vandals Strike Midtown Tulsa Free Library

Some book bandits struck a little free library in midtown.

The library is open to anyone who wants to take a book and leave another.

When the library's steward realized all the books had been stolen, she called police.

She says about an hour later, someone had come by and stolen the concrete bench that sits next the the little library.

The steward says she has enough books to restock the library, but she estimates there was about $250 in damage.