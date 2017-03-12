Vandals Strike Midtown Tulsa Free Library - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Vandals Strike Midtown Tulsa Free Library

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Some book bandits struck a little free library in midtown.

Someone stole the Mad Hatter Little Free Library's books.

The library is open to anyone who wants to take a book and leave another.

When the library's steward realized all the books had been stolen, she called police.

She says about an hour later, someone had come by and stolen the concrete bench that sits next the the little library.

The steward says she has enough books to restock the library, but she estimates there was about $250 in damage.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
