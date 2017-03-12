Tulsa's Discovery Lab Hosts Sensory-Friendly Fun Time - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa's Discovery Lab Hosts Sensory-Friendly Fun Time

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

School's out this week for spring break, but some Tulsa kids spent part of the day surrounded by science. 

The Discovery Lab opened its doors Sunday just for children who have autism or sensory processing disorders. 

The Discovery Lab opened up a couple hours early to give all the kids their own time and space to play. 

Kids can play with water, learn about wind and just have fun. 

"So, they can really touch, and feel and explore anything," said Valerie Lawson with the Autism Center of Tulsa. 

But it's quieter than it usually is. 

"Discovery lab can get a little bit loud. This room echos and the kids running through the tape tunnel can get a little bit loud and overwhelming," said Lynnsey Childress with the Discovery Lab. 

Childress said that's why they set aside time March 12 for children with autism and sensory processing disorders.

They came in to play before normal business hours. 

"It's just a little bit more quiet, a little bit more controlled environment," Childress said. 

"Our families feel so isolated, and it's so hard for them to feel comfortable bringing their kids out in public. and this is a place where they feel safe," Lawson said. 

Lawson said one thing some people don't understand about autism is that every person, including her son, is unique. 

She said every child with autism is completely different when it comes to affection. 

"Just like my son, he gives hugs all day long, he needs hugs and he gives them like crazy. Some kids don't want to be touched at all," Lawson said. 

And whether it's pressing a button or holding a dinosaur, the goal is the same. 

"We really want kids to see that science can be fun!"

And the fun's not over. The Discovery Lab plans to have another event coming up in June.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.