Chilly Weather Remains In Green Country Next Few Days

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Chilly weather will stick around for the next three days before warmer weather begins expanding across the southern and central plains by late week.   This warm-up will continue from Thursday through the weekend with highs eventually moving back into the lower -70s Saturday and near 80 Sunday.   Highs today and tomorrow will stick around the upper 40s to lower 50s. One system is quickly exiting the area this morning after producing a few showers overnight.  

Another small wave may produce some showers Tuesday into Wednesday across southeastern Kansas into southwestern Missouri but the odds will remain rather low.  The upper level flow will remain from the northwest for the next few days before a mid-level ridge begins expanding across the southern plains helping to bring the warmer air.   

As the pattern at the surface begin to change Wednesday into Thursday, we’ll possibly experience a few showers or maybe a pocket of drizzle or two along with gusty south winds returning by the end of the week. Storms chances may be highest around Friday with another surface boundary nudging into northern OK. 

WARN Interactive Radar

Temps this morning will start in the upper 30s along with decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 40s or lower 50s along with gusty northwest winds from 15 to near 30 mph. Despite the recent rainfall, the fire danger issues will remain slightly elevated today due to the influence of the gusty winds and low humidity during the afternoon. Red Flag warnings will not be required today.

Tuesday morning low will start near the mid to upper 20s.   Daytime highs will again be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and north winds at 10 to 15 mph.  There may be a sprinkle across southeastern Kansas Tuesday morning.

Wednesday south winds will return with morning lows near 30 and highs in the lower 50s. South winds will return at 15 to 25 mph with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for a shower or two across far northeastern OK.  The air would be cold enough Wednesday morning for some snow showers across far NE Ok and southeastern Kansas.

Connect With News On 6 Text Alerts

Thursday morning lows will be in the upper 30s near 40. Highs in the mid to upper -50s with windy conditions and a low chance of a shower or rumble of thunder.

Friday morning lows will be in the mid-40s with highs in the mid-60s along with gusty south winds from 20 to 30 mph.   There will be a chance for a few storms Friday at midday. 

Saturday lows will be near 45 with highs near 70.   Sunday the lows will be near 52 and highs nearing 80.   South winds will remain both days at 15 to 25 mph with partly sunny sky.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

