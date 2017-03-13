Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Construction Business

This black smoke is billowing from inside the structure.

Firefighters used a saw to cut their way into the building.

Tulsa firefighters responded to an industrial fire in the 1800 block of North 106th East Avenue. That's near Pine and Highway 169. Several callers reported the fire around 6:45 a.m.

You could smoke coming from RMI - Resonant Machines Incorporated. Their website says they are a subcontractor on highways and airport runways throughout the U.S.

Firefighters used a saw to cut through a door and gain access. Thick black smoke billowed from inside the metal structure as firefighters vented the building.

Crews used caution due to the possible materials inside the building including welding supplies.

A Tulsa firefighter at the scene said no one was at the business at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries. They said the fire started in a some equipment in the building and appears to be accidental.

