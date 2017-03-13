10-Year-Old Poteau Boy Dies After ATV Collision

A 10-year-old boy is dead following an ATV accident in LeFlore County Sunday evening. OHP troopers say the wreck took place around 7 p.m. on CR 290th Road near Riverbend Road just east of Poteau.

The boy was driving a Polaris ATV when he tried to pass another ATV on the right, a collision report states. Troopers say the second ATV turned into a private drive, and the two vehicles collided.

The Polaris rolled and the 10-year-old driver was pinned under it until a 15-year-old passenger on the other ATV pulled it off him.

Troopers say the other kids riding the second ATV were a 14-year-old driver and 5-year-old passenger.

The critically injured juvenile male was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he died of head injuries.

Troopers say none of the kids were using seatbelts or helmets. They said the cause of the wreck was inexperienced driving.