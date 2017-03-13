Hop Jam Festival Returns To Tulsa For Fourth Year - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Hop Jam Festival Returns To Tulsa For Fourth Year

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Hop Jam Festival is returning to downtown Tulsa for a fourth consecutive year.

The event will be staged in the Brady Arts District on May 21, 2017. Tickets go on sale today.

Festival co-founders Hanson will be the headliners, as the three brothers kick off the band's 25th anniversary world tour. Other bands will include Mayer Hawthorne, KONGOS, Castro and Oklahoma natives John Fullbright and Johnny Polygon.

"We're thrilled to announce the incredible lineup of brewers and artists taking part in this year's Hop Jam, and excited to return to the stage to kick off our 25th year together", said festival co-founder Taylor Hanson.  "We got our start 25 years ago right here in the Brady District."

Tickets are available at the event's web site.

The Hanson's are again partnering with the McNellie's Group to host the beer festival. 

The Craft Beer Festival will feature brewers from Oklahoma as well as others from around the country, including Marshall, COOP, Boulevard and Hanson Brothers Beer.

