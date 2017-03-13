Police: Tulsa Man Walks Away From Injury Crash, Gets Arrested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Tulsa Man Walks Away From Injury Crash, Gets Arrested

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man is in jail after police say he left the scene of a Saturday hit-and-run injury crash. Tyshawn Burkes was possibly drinking before the crash near Interstate 244 and Highway 75 just before 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Police say after the three-car rollover accident happened, witnesses told them a driver fitting Burkes' description walked away. When officers found  Burkes a short time later, they say he smelled like alcohol and admitted to drinking two 12-ounce beers.

An arrest report states two witnesses identified him as the man leaving the scene of the collision.

Police say one of the people involved in the crash went to the hospital.

Burkes, 37, was booked on complaints of leaving the scene of an injury wreck and driving under suspension. 

