New Undersheriff Appointed In Nowata County

NOWATA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Nowata County Commissioners are working to decide who will replace Sheriff Rick Miller. He resigned last week, citing stress as his reason to step down.

It was the third resignation at the Sheriff's Office in the past two weeks. The undersheriff and the jail administrator quit as well.

On Monday, county commissioners officially accepted Miller's resignation and replaced the undersheriff with Jeff Grissom who is also the county's emergency manger.

Miller was appointed to the position in 2015 after the previous sheriff retired.

3/7/2017 Related Story: County Official: Nowata County Sheriff Rick Miller Resigns

The county commissioners said they're waiting on the district attorney to let them know if they should appoint a sheriff or have an election. They expect some answers from the DA Tuesday and will revisit the decision Wednesday.

