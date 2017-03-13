Okmulgee County Continues Burn Ban

Okmulgee County has decided to continue their burn ban for the next seven days. In a news release, the Emergency Management Director Tim Craighton said most of the county has received less than an inch of rain over the last week.

"This added to the already dormant vegetation and windy conditions have continued to maintain the fire danger at a critical level," Craighton said.

Under the burn ban, it's illegal to:

Set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands

Build a campfire or bonfire

Burn trash or other materials capable of causing a wildfire

If you violate the burn ban, you can be fined fined up to $500 and serve up to a year in jail.