Downtown Tulsa's Spaghetti Warehouse To Close

Another photo of the inside of the Spaghetti Warehouse at 221 East Brady, Tulsa.

Photo of the inside of the restaurant.

Photo of the Spaghetti Warehouse at 221 East Brady, Tulsa.

The Spaghetti Warehouse in downtown Tulsa is closing.

The Tulsa location, at 221 East Brady, will close on March 26, 2017. It originally opened in 1992 and helped spark the rebirth of the Brady Arts District in downtown.

A company vice president said the Tulsa restaurant was the lowest performing store left in the chain. He said the soft economy and years of highway construction work around downtown were both factors in the decision.

"There was construction on the highway years back that stopped our customer base from coming in and unfortunately it never came back after the construction was completed and the migration, where restaurants are located downtown, as opposed to ours," said Michael Kim, Spaghetti Warehouse Vice President.

The restaurant will remain open, but with a scaled down menu, for the next two weeks.

The company closed its location in Oklahoma City's Bricktown early last year.

2/1/2016 Related Story: Bricktown's Spaghetti Warehouse Closing

The Bricktown restaurant had been open since 1989.

According to the company's web site, it still has restaurants in Akron, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo, Ohio; Syracuse, New York; Arlington, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Memphis.

The company opened its first restaurant, in Dallas, in 1972.