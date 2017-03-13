Sand Springs Teens Arrested For Breaking Into Church

Sand Springs Police arrested a couple they say was breaking into a church.

Cylan Dry, 18, and his 14-year-old girlfriend were arrested for second-degree burglary Friday evening, March 10, 2017.

Dry was also booked on complaints of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, obstructing a police officer and an outstanding warrant for throwing an object at a moving vehicle.

Police say they were called to 313 West Broadway, the location of the Sand Springs Christian Fellowship Church, around 5:30 p.m. They found a broken window and told anyone in the church to come out. Dry walked out of the church with his hands up, the arrest report states.

Dry told police his girlfriend was still inside and police could see her trying to hide inside the church. She eventually walked out and police arrested her.

The arresting officer said Dry told them he left his keys inside the church and he broke in to retrieve them and get some food.

Police released the 14-year-old girl to her mother after the juvenile detention center said it would not take her, the report states. The girl, who is not being named because of her age, is due in court on April 21, 2017.

Dry initially told police his name was Alverson, the report states. He later admitted he had an outstanding warrant under the name Dry.