Road Rage Crash Injures Two, Tulsa Police Say - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Road Rage Crash Injures Two, Tulsa Police Say

Posted: Updated:
Image of the wreck. Image of the wreck.
Closeup image of the wreck. Closeup image of the wreck.
Image of the SUV which came to rest upside down. Image of the SUV which came to rest upside down.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police blame a wreck that critically injured one person on road rage.

Multiple agencies responded to a wreck on 41st Street near Highway 169 Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m. and involved three vehicles. One of the vehicles, an SUV, ended up on its top.

Tulsa Police, the Tulsa Fire Department and EMSA responded to the scene. Tulsa Fire sent its rescue task force which used specialized equipment to rescue the driver from the SUV.

Police said the incident started as road rage then became a high-speed chase between a white van and a Chevy Tahoe. Witnesses said the Tahoe was speeding and crashed into a white Honda that was getting onto Highway 169.

Police say EMSA took two people to the hospital, one of them in critical condition.

News On 6 Live Traffic

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.