Road Rage Crash Injures Two, Tulsa Police Say

Image of the SUV which came to rest upside down.

Police blame a wreck that critically injured one person on road rage.

Multiple agencies responded to a wreck on 41st Street near Highway 169 Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m. and involved three vehicles. One of the vehicles, an SUV, ended up on its top.

Tulsa Police, the Tulsa Fire Department and EMSA responded to the scene. Tulsa Fire sent its rescue task force which used specialized equipment to rescue the driver from the SUV.

Police said the incident started as road rage then became a high-speed chase between a white van and a Chevy Tahoe. Witnesses said the Tahoe was speeding and crashed into a white Honda that was getting onto Highway 169.

Police say EMSA took two people to the hospital, one of them in critical condition.

News On 6 Live Traffic