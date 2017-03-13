Two Oklahoma Federal Prosecutors Submit Resignations

Two federal prosecutors in Oklahoma have submitted their resignations after a request last week from Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Danny Williams Sr. and Mark Green both resigned.

Tulsa U.S. Attorney Danny Williams Sr. announced his resignation, effective last Friday, March 10, 2017. Williams was the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma which covers 11 counties, including Tulsa.

Williams was appointed by President Barack Obama in March 2012 and took the oath of office a few months later. During his tenure, Williams initiated the Violent Crime Initiative to address criminal activities in the 61st and Peoria area in Tulsa.

Loretta F. Radford is serving as the active U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma after Williams' resignation, a news release states.

Mark Green, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, also submitted his resignation. He did not submit a letter.