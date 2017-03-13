Trump Administration Reverses Decision Banning Lead Ammo on Federal Land

When it comes to the bald eagle, even the tiniest amount of lead can be deadly. Annette King with Wild Heart Ranch has seen it happen time and time again.

A ruling by President Donald Trump's new Interior Secretary is sparking debate. The move reverses an Obama-era decision to ban lead ammunition and sinkers on federal land and water.

President Barack Obama implemented the ban in January; it bans lead ammo and lead sinkers in national parks.

Some said they agree with regulations, but the initial ban was too broad. Others argued reversing the ban will put our nation's bird in more danger.

When it comes to the bald eagle, even the tiniest amount of lead can be deadly. Annette King with Wild Heart Ranch - an animal rescue group - has seen it happen time and time again.

"We've had about 30 birds through here and the majority of our birds have died from lead poisoning," King said.

For a while, she had hoped the deaths would drop, but, less than two months after Mr. Obama implemented a ban on lead ammo and lead sinkers on US Wildlife land, Mr. Trump's newly appointed interior secretary reversed it.

"To have it pulled without a really good reason - it's not like we are all fighting to hunt in our national parks - it wasn't a big thing, it was a little thing, and they took a little thing away," said King.

The decision is getting mixed reviews.

The National Rifle Association applauded the reversal.

In a statement, NRA representative Chris COX said: "This was a reckless, unilateral overreach that would have devastated the sportsmen's community."

Avian Association veterinarian Dr. Paul Welch said there were good and bad parts about the overall ban.

"If we're gonna do that we're gonna do the fishing, we're gonna do the deep sea fishing, so let’s outlaw it for everything, and that may not be necessary - what they need to do is re-evaluate," Welch said.

Both sides say it's important to keep the tradition of hunting alive but some important decisions and collaboration need to made going forward.