Nowata County Sheriff's Office Seeks New Sheriff; Deals With Fin - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Nowata County Sheriff's Office Seeks New Sheriff; Deals With Financial Crisis

Posted: Updated:
Nowata County is one of 10 across the state that will stop housing inmates for DOC. Nowata County is one of 10 across the state that will stop housing inmates for DOC.
Former sheriff, Richard Miller, resigned last week, blaming "stress" for his decision to leave after 16 years. Former sheriff, Richard Miller, resigned last week, blaming "stress" for his decision to leave after 16 years.
"I wasn't expecting it. It's a rough job being a sheriff. They have a lot of problems down there," Nowata County Commission Bud Frost said. "I wasn't expecting it. It's a rough job being a sheriff. They have a lot of problems down there," Nowata County Commission Bud Frost said.
NOWATA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

In addition to losing three top positions in just under two weeks, the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office is also facing a new financial crisis.

The job of sheriff is still open, but Monday, Nowata County Commissioners appointed emergency manager Jeff Grissom to be the undersheriff.

3/13/2017 Related Story: New Undersheriff Appointed In Nowata County

Now the county commissioners are working to figure out how to replace the sheriff with someone who won't leave after the former sheriff, Richard Miller, resigned last week, blaming "stress" for his decision to leave after 16 years.

"I wasn't expecting it. It's a rough job being a sheriff. They have a lot of problems down there," Nowata County Commission Bud Frost said.

The latest problem - aside from the sheriff, undersheriff, and a jail administrator leaving - is the end of a contract with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

3/7/2017 Related Story: County Official: Nowata County Sheriff Rick Miller Resigns

Nowata County is one of 10 across the state that will stop housing inmates.

The move, made by the DOC, is expected to save an estimated $775,000 by the end of the fiscal year. The decision was made in an attempt to close a nearly $3 million budget hole, a news release says.

“With the current budget climate, [DOC Director Joe] Allbaugh said the move was a necessary step,” the release says.

For Nowata County, at $32 a day per inmate, Frost said the cancellation of the contract will be a significant blow to the budget.

“It brought in needed money,” the county commissioner said. “They pay the county to keep the people and now they took 'em, so we're gonna lose that money."

Undersheriff Jeff Grissom estimates they'll have several hundred thousand dollars less to work with each year.

"I guess it could be a tough time, but we're working through it. We've got some ideas on how to get some more money to come in,” Grissom said.

Grissom started in the sheriff's office in 2008 as a jailer and worked his way up to sergeant. He's applied for the sheriff's position, and Frost said "several" other people have expressed interest in the job.

The county commissioners said they don't even know if they can appoint a sheriff or if voters will decide.

They're waiting on the district attorney to answer some questions and will talk about how to fill the sheriff's position at a meeting on Wednesday.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.