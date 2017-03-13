New Agreement With City, River Parks Aims To Preserve Park Land

The City owns about half the land used by River Parks, and just 30 days’ notice can take it away from River Parks. The new agreement would stretch 30 days out to 50 years.

The City of Tulsa plans to give up some control of land in River Parks to make sure it's preserved.

The City owns about half the land used by River Parks, and just 30 days’ notice can take it away from River Parks. The new agreement would stretch 30 days out to 50 years.

Beyond the trees at Turkey Mountain, and in all of River Parks, is a jungle of property deals - dozens of individual, short-term agreements with the City, which owns almost all of the trails and half of Turkey Mountain.

The uncertainty of the short term was, according to River Parks, holding up long-term plans.

River Parks Director Matt Meyer said, "Whether it's outdoor adventure, or climbing walls, or zip lines, all of that needs to be planned, and we wouldn't have private dollars interested unless we have the land firmly held."

The new deal would allow River Parks to make long-term plans for 900 acres of City-owned land; that's most all of the east bank trails and parkland.

It would open some of the west bank for development within the guidelines of river district zoning.

Turkey Mountain would get the highest level of protection.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said, "By taking one of the great jewels of our city parks system and preserving it for at least the next half century, I think we're making a great statement about where Tulsa stands nationally as a parks city."

The agreement would mean River Parks could go ahead with a new master plan for Turkey Mountain that improves it for outdoor sports and ensures it would complement other work on the river trails and the Gathering Place.

"There are people standing on the sidelines who are ready to donate to River Parks for development, not commercial development, for parks development as an urban wilderness and a master plan," said River Parks Board Member Davis Phillips.

River Parks said it would mean only park improvements could happen at Turkey Mountain, where a shopping mall and restaurant were once considered.

But, it would not impact the pending deal at Helmerich Park, but clear up confusion about River Parks land going forward.