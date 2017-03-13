Community Food Bank Keeping OK Students Fed During Spring Break

Gerri Inman, director of the South Tulsa Community House, said having the food truck available this week is important for many of the children who visit the house.

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is using its hot food truck to help feed children who are out of school for Spring Break.

The food bank said several families rely on free and reduced lunches to help feed their children during the school year.

Gerri Inman, director of the South Tulsa Community House, said having the food truck available this week is important for many of the children who visit the house.

"Feed just as many kids as can come up to the hot food truck, that way they get at least one nutritious meal a day during Spring Break," she said.

During this Spring Break, the hot food truck will be parked at the South Tulsa Community House at 11:00 a.m., Sand Park Apartments at noon, and Comanche Park at 1:00 p.m.