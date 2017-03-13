Stilwell Boy Battling Cancer Suits Up With Varsity Football Team

The team made up a special locker for him complete with his own cleats and jersey.

Monday was a special night for one Stilwell boy.

Kindergartner Cooper Reed will start chemotherapy Tuesday, but Monday, Copper was the star of the Stilwell varsity football team.

Then they headed outside where Cooper was greeted by the cheerleaders and the band.

The team even suited up so Cooper could take a few snaps on the field.