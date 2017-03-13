Tulsa Excited As NCAA Tournament Nears Tip Off

Tulsa will be hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament on Friday and Sunday. It's the second time the BOK Center has hosted games.

The NCAA Tournament made its first appearance at the BOK Center back in 2011; it was the first time the big dance had been in Tulsa in 26 years.

The city is expecting big crowds this weekend.

"We're excited about our picks. We're glad that we're having some great schools that are coming into Tulsa. We look forward to welcoming them and just having them in and have some great basketball at the BOK Center. Obviously having a potential matchup between Baylor and SMU, that would be a great, great second round. And Kansas, they're a great team, we love having them here," said Vince Trinidad with the Tulsa Sports Commission.

In Tulsa, Baylor and New Mexico State kick things off Friday at 11:40 a.m. SMU and either Providence or USC will follow.

Kansas kicks off the night session at 5:50 p.m. and Michigan State and Miami cap things off.