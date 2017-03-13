Hi-Tech Home Security Systems Helping Tulsa Police Catch Criminals

James Steed said putting in a home surveillance system is one of the best things he ever did for his family.

Police say the hi-tech gadgets are making their jobs much easier thanks to the quality of video making it easier to identify the bad guys.

It has a motion sensor and will record when it detects movement and when someone presses the doorbell.

Home burglaries can happen in any neighborhood and at any time of the day or night.

Now, many homeowners are taking action against thieves and installing home security and surveillance systems.

Police say the hi-tech gadgets are making their jobs much easier thanks to the quality of video making it easier to identify the bad guys.

James Steed said putting in a home surveillance system is one of the best things he ever did for his family.

“I just really enjoy the peace of mind I get with the camera,” he said.

Steed installed a doorbell that doubles as a camera.

It has a motion sensor and will record when it detects movement and when someone presses the doorbell.

“We have a little toddler here and he is 14 months old, and it’s really important that I know they're safe. And if the wife and kid are here by themselves and I’m at work, then I can still answer the thing on my phone so they think I’m here,” Steed said.

Home surveillance devices like his are becoming increasingly popular, and local police are happy about that.

Sergeant Shane Tuell with the Tulsa Police Department said, “So these bad guys believing that they're going to commit crime with anonymity don’t have that anymore.”

Online, there are a dozen different types of home security cameras that all come in different shapes, sizes and costs.

Police said it’s much easier to catch criminals after they’ve been caught on camera and their image spread around social media where thousands of people can see it.