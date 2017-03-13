Hi-Tech Home Security Systems Helping Tulsa Police Catch Crimina - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Hi-Tech Home Security Systems Helping Tulsa Police Catch Criminals

Posted: Updated:
By: Elizabeth Beaubien, News On 6
It has a motion sensor and will record when it detects movement and when someone presses the doorbell. It has a motion sensor and will record when it detects movement and when someone presses the doorbell.
Police say the hi-tech gadgets are making their jobs much easier thanks to the quality of video making it easier to identify the bad guys. Police say the hi-tech gadgets are making their jobs much easier thanks to the quality of video making it easier to identify the bad guys.
James Steed said putting in a home surveillance system is one of the best things he ever did for his family. James Steed said putting in a home surveillance system is one of the best things he ever did for his family.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Home burglaries can happen in any neighborhood and at any time of the day or night.

Now, many homeowners are taking action against thieves and installing home security and surveillance systems.

Police say the hi-tech gadgets are making their jobs much easier thanks to the quality of video making it easier to identify the bad guys.

James Steed said putting in a home surveillance system is one of the best things he ever did for his family.

“I just really enjoy the peace of mind I get with the camera,” he said.

Steed installed a doorbell that doubles as a camera.

It has a motion sensor and will record when it detects movement and when someone presses the doorbell.

“We have a little toddler here and he is 14 months old, and it’s really important that I know they're safe. And if the wife and kid are here by themselves and I’m at work, then I can still answer the thing on my phone so they think I’m here,” Steed said.

Home surveillance devices like his are becoming increasingly popular, and local police are happy about that.

Sergeant Shane Tuell with the Tulsa Police Department said, “So these bad guys believing that they're going to commit crime with anonymity don’t have that anymore.”

Online, there are a dozen different types of home security cameras that all come in different shapes, sizes and costs.

Police said it’s much easier to catch criminals after they’ve been caught on camera and their image spread around social media where thousands of people can see it.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.