Another Chilly Day Across Eastern Oklahoma

The upper air flow will be from the northwest both today and tomorrow with a small disturbance sliding across southeastern Kansas. This may provide a few sprinkles or even some snow flurries both today and tomorrow across far northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas. The odds of any impactful weather remain extremely low and the height of the cloud deck may not allow anything to reach the surface anyway. Our pattern will keep the chilly weather across the eastern half of the state before we experience a return of warmer air by the end of the week into the weekend. It’s not impossible that we’ll see highs Sunday in the lower 80's. But today our weather will remain chilly with morning lows in the 20's and highs in the upper 40's near 50.

Our northwest flow aloft continues this morning, but most data support a mid-level ridge of high pressure developing across southern Texas and into the Mexican plateau over the next 36 to 48 hours. This will eventually help to bring warmer air into the southern plains. The surface air flow will remain from the northeast today, but the wind speeds will remain much lighter compared to yesterday’s strong winds. Northeast winds from 5 to 15 mph will be likely today along with a few clouds this morning and some sunshine by midday to afternoon.

Wednesday into Thursday, southerly surface flow will develop and a noticeable warming trend will begin as low level moisture begins to move back across the state in the form of higher dew point temps in the 50's reaching our immediate area Thursday morning to midday. As this process occurs, we may see a few showers or a pocket of drizzle across southeastern or east-central Oklahoma. This chance will remain very low.

Thursday night into Friday a surface front will be nearing the northern third of the state along with a chance for a few storms Friday morning through midday. Dew points in the 50's near 60 will be possible and a few strong storms may also be possible during this period, but the lack of strong upper level system will keep the threat of severe weather low. This boundary should clear the area Friday afternoon or evening allowing for pleasant weather Saturday before strong south winds return Saturday night into Sunday. Temps will begin warming during this period with highs in the upper 70's or lower 80's Sunday into early next week. The morning data has trended slightly lower than our advertised highs, but we’re stick’n with the 80's at this point from Sunday into early next week.

Temps this morning will start near the upper 20's and lower 30's. partly cloudy conditions and north winds at 10 to 15 mph. There may be a snow flurry or a sprinkle across southeastern Kansas or extreme northern OK early this morning.

Wednesday south winds will return with morning lows near 30 and highs in the lower 50's. South winds will return at 15 to 25 mph with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for a shower or snow flurry or two across far northeastern OK.

Thursday morning lows will be in the upper 30's near 40. Highs in the mid to upper 50's with windy conditions and a low chance of a shower or a pocket of drizzle.

Friday morning lows will be in the mid-40's with highs nearing 70 along with gusty south winds from 20 to 30 mph. There will be a chance for a few storms Friday at midday.

Saturday lows will be near 45 with highs near 70. Sunday the lows will be near 52 and highs nearing 80. South winds will remain both days at 15 to 25 mph with partly sunny sky.

Monday into Tuesday of next week will feature temps well above the seasonal average with highs in the mid-80's along with storm chances.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone