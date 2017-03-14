Fire Destroys Boat Stored Behind Tulsa Business

Firefighters believe someone cooking started a fire that destroyed a boat being stored behind a Tulsa business early Tuesday.

The fire department was called to Performance Truck Outfitters in the 9300 block of East 11th Street just after 1 a.m.

Fire officials say the business has had repeated problems with people tearing up its fence. They believe a squatter started the fire, which also caused minor damage to the building.

No one was injured in the fire.