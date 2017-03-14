One Dies In Broadside Collision At Tisdale And Apache - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

One Dies In Broadside Collision At Tisdale And Apache

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Three people were seriously hurt in a two-car crash on Apache just west of the Tisdale Expressway. One of them later died of their injuries, according to Officer Leland Ashley, TPD.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at about 7:30 a.m.

Tulsa Police Corporal J.D. Curran said two women were in a Nissan that was exiting the Tisdale broadsided a Honda that was headed westbound on Apache.

"Right now it appears one car came off the expressway, came down the off-ramp, probably failed to stop at a stop sign," he said.

First responders performed CPR on the Honda driver for several minutes before EMSA took him to the hospital. 

"EMSA and fire were giving it their all trying to care for these people and get them to the hospital as quick as possible," Curran said.

The crash scattered debris all over the road, forcing police to close Apache. Corporal Curran said wrecks like this are unusual at the intersection.

