Man Killed Walking Beside Poteau Railroad Tracks

Police say a man is dead after being hit by a train early Tuesday.

In a news release, police say the incident happened about 12:20 a.m. just off the Dewey Avenue train crossing in Poteau.

Police say the man was walking beside the tracks when he was struck by a southbound Kansas City Southern train.

The man's name was not released. His body was taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office.

Police say their investigation into the death continues.