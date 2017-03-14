Former Tulsa Co. Deputy Turns Himself In On Child Porn Warrants - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Former Tulsa Co. Deputy Turns Himself In On Child Porn Warrants

Posted: Updated:
Josh Wood mug shot. Josh Wood mug shot.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Josh Wood turned himself in at the Tulsa County jail Tuesday morning, March 14. He was wanted on warrants for aggravated possession of child pornography. 

Wood is a former Tulsa County deputy recently bound over for trial in Wagoner County on child sexual assault charges. 

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, two new charges of aggravated possession of child pornography were filed against Josh Wood after an investigation.

3/13/2017 Related Story: OK Man Being Tried For Sexual Assault Charged With Possession Of Child Porn

Mahoney said investigators turned the information over to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office who issued a warrant for Wood’s arrest.

Wood was released on a $50,000 bond. Records show he is scheduled to be back in Tulsa County court on March 21st.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.