Former Tulsa Co. Deputy Turns Himself In On Child Porn Warrants

Josh Wood turned himself in at the Tulsa County jail Tuesday morning, March 14. He was wanted on warrants for aggravated possession of child pornography.

Wood is a former Tulsa County deputy recently bound over for trial in Wagoner County on child sexual assault charges.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, two new charges of aggravated possession of child pornography were filed against Josh Wood after an investigation.

Mahoney said investigators turned the information over to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office who issued a warrant for Wood’s arrest.

Wood was released on a $50,000 bond. Records show he is scheduled to be back in Tulsa County court on March 21st.