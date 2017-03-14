TTCU Asking Members To Approve Change In Charter

New Tulsa headquarters at 81st and Mingo.

TTCU is asking its members to vote on a charter change that would allow the credit union to become federally chartered.

TTCU is currently state chartered but plans to seek the federal designation to streamline some regulations.

Now, TTCU says it essentially has two regulators - state and federal. TTCU expected the federal process would make any future expansion easier.

It doesn't have specific plans to expand at this time, but wants to make the change so it's possible in the future.

The credit union is asking its approximately 115,000 members to vote on the potential charter change by March 21, 2017.