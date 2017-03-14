Unmarked TPD Gang-Unit Vehicle Involved In Crash

A Tulsa Police gang-unit vehicle was involved in a crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard at East Victoria Street Tuesday afternoon.

Three officers were in the unmarked vehicle when it collided with a small passenger car. News On 6 was told they were not responding to a call at the time of the wreck.

Police said the officers were headed northbound on MLK when the woman driving the car turned out of a parking lot, and the vehicles made contact.

Authorities said the woman in the car was taken to the hospital to be checked out because she is pregnant. She is expected to be OK, police said.

The officers were not seriously hurt, a traffic investigator said.